John V. Barreras
Apr. 5. 1964 - Nov. 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
John touched many lives with his gentle spirit and warm sense of humor. He began working at a young age and spent many years of his career in the electronics industry. He then fulfilled a childhood dream, becoming a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, camping, casinos, and trips to Mexico. John is survived by his children: Jonathan, Brittany, and Jacob; his parents: John and Carmen; his siblings: Corinna (Tom), Maureen (Mark), Russell (Gina), and Clare; his goddaughter: Mia; and his nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. John Vianney's Church, 4600 Hyland Ave. San Jose on Friday, November 22nd at 9:30 a.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 19, 2019