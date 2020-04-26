|
John Virgil Candelaria Jr.
July 15, 1963 - April 21, 2020
San Jose
John Candelaria Jr, 56, of San Jose gained his angel wings while surrounded by his loved ones and joined his father John Candelaria Sr in heaven. John had a million dollar smile that was so infectious, when you saw it, you couldn't help but smile. He was a man that adored his family. He was the most wonderful selfless person that would help anyone in need and expect nothing in return. He had a passion for music, Peter Frampton being his all time fave. We can still hear his voice singing "Oooh, Baby I Love Your Way." Since he was a little boy he always had a love for baseball as he went to his first championship game with his team the Seals. He was a die hard fan of the SF Giants, 49ers and the Warriors. He is survived by his mother, Marcy Lara, son, Michael Candelaria, daughter, Jessica Candelaria, future son-in-law Eric Gomez, Sisters, Debbie Candelaria, Valerie Sterbonic, Suzanne Sequeira, brother Joseph Candelaria, sister-in-law Michelle Candelaria and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandpup, "Jojo Frampton". Till we meet again, fly high and be free.There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of John sometime in the near future.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020