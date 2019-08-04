|
|
John W. Britton Jr.
Oct. 8, 1931 - July 24, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
The only son of Delilah Ann and John W. Britton Sr, John was born in Knoxville, TN. He spent many summers at camp, making Eagle Scout at the age of 14, the youngest ever to achieve this rank. At the University of Tennessee, he served as president of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was awarded honorary EE memberships in Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Beta Pi, and Omicron Delta Kappa. Through ROTC he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served in the Korean War. John attended graduate school at University of Arizona earning an M.S. EE degree while working at Hughes Aircraft. Shortly thereafter, he married Elizabeth Talmage (deceased 1990). He came to CA for GTE Sylvania and later served as Vice President of ESL, ADAC Laboratories, and Argo Systems, a subsidiary of Boeing, retiring in 1994.
John was an active member of Saratoga Federated Church, serving as Chairman of the Foundation Committee, teaching Sunday School, and tutoring as part of the Nancy Lane and Rohi Ministries.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cookie (Oralea) Britton, son Jack Britton, daughters Patricia Glauser (Hank) and Susan Britton; step sons John and Michael Endicott, grandchildren Blake and Jeff Martin, Mitch, Jake, Cooper and Jaden Endicott.
A memorial service will be August 31 at 1:30 pm, Saratoga Federated Church 20390 Park Place.
Donations may be made to Saratoga Federated Church for: Music Dept, Emmaus Ministries or Sustenance Fund.
View the online memorial for John W. Britton Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019