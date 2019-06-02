John W. Mehl

December 25, 1942 - May 4, 2019

San Mateo, CA

John Walter Mehl of San Mateo, California, completed his earthly journey on May 4, 2019 at the age of 76. He suffered a brief illness and was surrounded by his entire family when he peacefully passed.

John was born in Glendale, California on December 25, 1942, and grew up in the Eagle Rock area of southern California. He attended Eagle Rock High School where he lettered in gymnastics, and played drums in the school band. Upon graduation, John went on to Glendale Junior College before transferring to the University of Redlands.

At Redlands, John majored in music with a minor in education. It was there that he met his wife of 54 years, Marcia Perry. The two participated in the University of Redlands overseas program in Salzburg, Austria, before their wedding in August of 1964. That experience led to a life long friendship with an Austrian friend, and a love of travel. Upon university graduation, they both began teaching in Rialto Unified School District in San Bernardino County.

The Mehls began their family in 1968, while John taught 6th grade and completed a Masters degree at the University of Redlands. In 1971, John was awarded a prestigious Mott fellowship to pursue a doctorate at Michigan State. C.S. Mott was the founder of General Motors and the Mott Foundation for Community Education. The family lived in Flint, Michigan and East Lansing while John studied educational administration with a cognate in negotiations. Returning to California, John became the principal of Hatch Elementary School in Half Moon Bay in 1973. He was hired to begin a year-round school at the site. Mehl worked in the Cabrillo School District for 7 years as Principal, Director of Personnel, Assistant Superintendent and interim Superintendent.

In 1980, John was appointed Superintendent of San Bruno Park School district, a position he held for 11 years. He continued his dedication to education at the San Mateo County Office of Education as Associate Superintendent of Student Services, and was elected San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools in 2002. He retired from that position in 2005. In retirement John enjoyed playing guitar in the praise band at First Presbyterian Church, San Mateo, leading Men's Bible Study, serving on the ruling body of the church, heading the facilities team, creating projects around their home, and traveling. He is remembered by friends and family as a gentle, kind, fair and highly honest man, who loved jazz music and puns, that often elicited groans.

His older daughter, Michelle carries on his legacy with a career in teaching and administration. She was recently hired as the Principal at John Muir Elementary School in San Bruno. Heather his younger daughter has followed John's commitment to public service as a budget analyst in the San Mateo County manager's office. John's wife is a retired teacher from the Las Lomitas School District.

Dr. Mehl is survived by his wife, Marcia, daughters Michelle Graham and Heather Ledesma, sons in law Mark Graham and Patrick Ledesma, and grandchildren, Riley Ledesma, Spencer Graham, Kiley Graham, Carson Ledesma and Zachary Graham.

A celebration of John's life will be held June 15th at First Presbyterian Church, San Mateo, at 11:00.





