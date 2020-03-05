|
|
John W. Stafford
December 5. 1955 - February 27, 2020
Vista, California
John Wesley Stafford, 64 left this life on February 27, 2020 slipping quietly away while sleeping. The cause of death was an almost 30 - year battle with Parkinson's disease. John was an intelligent, gentle man who had a lifelong passion for computers. He was a student at the University of California, San Diego, when an early mainframe computer lab was opened. He learned computer programming with the old punch cards and reveled in the challenges of writing compiler software for Hewlett Packard in San Jose. He went to work for them right out of college, and stayed with the company for 25 years, until his disability forced him to retire. When he was diagnosed at the age of 37, he said he would continue doing everything he could until he couldn't do it anymore, and that is exactly how he lived. He quietly met every challenge the disease threw at him until he physically couldn't do it any longer. He took up photography and wrote many pieces of poetry, some of it quite good, which was a surprise to him and the rest of us too. We always thought he was too practical to go off on flights of fancy, but he fooled us and himself.
He married Terrill (Terry) Couch on April 2, 1988 and they stayed together until his passing, almost 32 years later. It wasn't always easy, but they hung in there, realizing they were better together than apart. Terry has a son, Damon, from a previous marriage, and John undertook the task of caring for this boy, who grew unto an excellent young man who ultimately made a career of supporting and working for his country.
We are so grateful to have had assistance for the last years of his life from Champine Manor in Escondido, Ca., and at Silverado in Escondido, Ca. as well. They cared for him, even when it was difficult, with a constant philosophy of support and recognition of the value of his life and his feelings. We could not have asked for better caregivers.
John is survived by his wife Terry, stepson Damon, three wonderful grandchildren, Chloe, Julia, Liam, his sister-in-law Cher Loskota and her husband Mike, brothers Robert and David, and his Mom, Shirley Stafford.
Those of us who love him hold him in our hearts until it is time for us to join him. A small family memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. Let's continue the fight.
View the online memorial for John W. Stafford
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2020