Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
48950 Green Valley Rd
Fremont, CA
View Map
John Wayne "Jack" Petersen


1941 - 2019
John Wayne "Jack" Petersen Obituary
John " Jack" Wayne Petersen
Jan. 14, 1941- Dec. 15, 2019
Resident of Milpitas
Jack Petersen passed away on Dec. 15, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born to John M. and June D. Petersen in Aberdeen, South Dakota.Jack is survived by his sisters Judy Mitchell, and Jeannette (Ogie) Marinovich. Nephew Marcus(Heather) Great Nephews Ryland and Cody, and Niece Tiffany Marinovich as well as cousins.
Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of Life to be held on Jan. 14, 2020 at 1:00, Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 48950 Green Valley Rd., Fremont.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fremont in his name.


View the online memorial for John " Jack" Wayne Petersen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -