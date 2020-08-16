John WhyteMay 8, 1922 - August 4, 2020Carmichael, CAIt is with sadness that we announce the passing of John Whyte. John hailed from Michigan, his beloved state, and settled in Campbell, CA in the early sixties with his wife, Marge and their two sons, Michael and Tim. John worked many years for FMC and served in the U.S. Army during WWII and Korea. He was a member of Cypress Senior Center in San Jose and the Sunnyvale Nutrition Center where he enjoyed playing his violin in the band for the weekly dances. It is also worth noting that John rode his bike until he was ninety years old!. After many happy years, Marge passed away. After a few years, John married Dorothy Erickson Whyte. They enjoyed fifteen years together until Dorothy's death in 2018. Hohn was welcomed into Dorothy's family and he became known as "Papa John" to her three children, Diane McQuillen and her partner, Bill Lucas, Sue Harding and Ed Erickson. John leaves his sons Tim, of Carmichael, CA and Michael and his wife, Rachel of Bisbee, AZ. John hope you are playing your violin and doing your crossword puzzles up in heaven with a Coors Light, Fritos and Bean Dip. Anyone interested in sharing memories of John, please email dianemcquillen@msn.com