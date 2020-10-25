John "JC" Wooles8-15-1933-10-15-2020CoarseGold CA, Formerly of San Jose CAJohn (Jack) "JC" Crosby WoolesJohn passed away peacefully 10-15-2020 in Modesto CA.Born to John G and Edna (Crosby) Wooles on August 15, 1933 in Newark Ohio, graduating class of 1951; he resided for the last 25 years in Coarsegold CAJohn served his country in the US NAVY for 25+ years, was an accomplished Jazz pianist and AVID Ohio State Buckeyes fan.Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Ramona of 50 years.He is survived by his son, James Wooles and wife Dorene of Mariposa; son Michael Wooles and wife Yvette of Newman CA; daughter Laura (Wooles) Fry and husband John of Reno NV; daughter Jennifer (Wooles) Trask and her husband Stanley of Mountain House CA; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; Sister's Barbara (Wooles) Bevard and Anita Wooles (Thompson) of Ohio and numerous nieces and nephewsJohn can currently be found playing the ultimate gig with Miles, Thelonious, and 'TraneThere will be a remembrance of "JC's" life in a virtual memorial Nov 7th, 2020. For details please email Jen or Stan Trask: johnjackjc87@gmail.com