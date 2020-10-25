1/
John Wooles
1933 - 2020
John "JC" Wooles
8-15-1933-10-15-2020
CoarseGold CA, Formerly of San Jose CA
John (Jack) "JC" Crosby Wooles
John passed away peacefully 10-15-2020 in Modesto CA.
Born to John G and Edna (Crosby) Wooles on August 15, 1933 in Newark Ohio, graduating class of 1951; he resided for the last 25 years in Coarsegold CA
John served his country in the US NAVY for 25+ years, was an accomplished Jazz pianist and AVID Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Ramona of 50 years.
He is survived by his son, James Wooles and wife Dorene of Mariposa; son Michael Wooles and wife Yvette of Newman CA; daughter Laura (Wooles) Fry and husband John of Reno NV; daughter Jennifer (Wooles) Trask and her husband Stanley of Mountain House CA; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; Sister's Barbara (Wooles) Bevard and Anita Wooles (Thompson) of Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews
John can currently be found playing the ultimate gig with Miles, Thelonious, and 'Trane
There will be a remembrance of "JC's" life in a virtual memorial Nov 7th, 2020. For details please email Jen or Stan Trask: johnjackjc87@gmail.com


View the online memorial for John "JC" Wooles

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Guest Book

2 entries
October 23, 2020
In memory of our classmate, John Crosby Wooles,
Newark High School Class of 1951, Newark, Ohio
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
