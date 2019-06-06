Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center
16450 Murphy Ave
Morgan Hill, CA
Johnnie Y. Hanamoto Obituary
Johnnie Y. Hanamoto
May 31, 1926 - May 3, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Johnnie passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening and cooking. He served in the Military Intelligence Service during World War II. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Elaine, daughter Joline Furuya, grandchildren Shannon (Lauria) and Lindsay (Troy) Furuya. Siblings: Ruiji (Laura), Shoso, Amy, Seigo (Keiko), and many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by his son Jerrie, brother George, parents Dansuke and Kameno.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on June 9th at the Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center, 16450 Murphy Ave, Morgan Hill, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 6, 2019
