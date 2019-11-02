|
Joie (Mary Jo) Wesolowski
April 16, 1946 - October 26, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Joie Wesolowski passed away in San Jose on October 26, 2019. Joie was the oldest of eight siblings born to Cmdr. John and Catherine Wesolowski.
Joie was born on April 16, 1946 in Minnesota. She travelled with her Navy family all over the country until they finally settled in Coronado, California. She attended Coronado High, and was voted Best Personality in her graduating class. She graduated from San Diego State in 1967. Her work life was quite varied over the years, and included positions with the Social Security Administration, FEMA, Stanford and finally as the Director of Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen in San Jose.
Joie had many interests -- she was an avid reader, loved cats, and was particularly involved with her church and family. She was an active member of both Ascension Church in Saratoga and St. Lucy's in Campbell. Her faith and church life were very important to her. Joie was very active in social justice issues. Her energy and perseverance will be missed by her family and many friends.
Joie is survived by her seven siblings, John (Liz), Jane, Jim (Pam), Jill, Jay, Jean and Jeff (Kathy) and leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she adored – Peter, Emma, Ryan, Graham, Tim, Corey, Jake, Janelle, Jenna and Megan, and grandniece Esme and grandnephew Milo. Life will not be the same without her. No obituary can adequately capture the spirit, kindness, wisdom and wit that embodied Joie. She was truly one of a kind.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4 at 1 p.m. at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Campbell. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 2, 2019