Jon Callaghan
March 5, 1953 - September 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jon Callaghan, 66, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 16, 2019. Jon was a native of California born in San Jose at O'Connor Hospital to the late Francis and Mina Callaghan. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. Jon grew up in Mt View/Los Altos and embraced the Bay Area changes over the decades, so much that he was the family's local historian. He enjoyed Julia Morgan architecture, California open spaces, traveling the back roads, catching a SF Giants game, fishing, riding his electric bike, collecting maps, going to a good estate sale to find an antique deal, and sharing timeless stories with family and friends.
He valued his family and was a friend to all. Jon is survived by his daughter, Karen Callaghan; best friend, Lucinda Callaghan; sister, Nancy Callaghan; brother, Dan Callaghan; nieces and nephews: Shelly Smith, Rob Perrier, Erin Solheim Perez, Addie Callaghan, Callaghan Smith, Claire Smith, Greg Perrier, Kayleigh Perrier, Timothy Perrier, Megan Perez, Brianna Milazzo, Marcus Milazzo, Marissa Milazzo, Rachael Robledo, Lena Robledo, and Tori Robledo; longtime friends (50+ years), Arne Risy, Tom Prudell, and Gary Fowler. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Joseph Callaghan; mother, Mina Callaghan; sister, Susan (Perrier) Callaghan, and the late Scout Callaghan (his beloved schnauzer).
Jon had a quick wit, with a kind and gentle soul and he will be greatly missed from our lives and live in our hearts forever.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019