Jonathan Dennis Hoornstra
May 17, 1943 - April 12, 2020
Jon Hoornstra passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday in Los Angeles after a years-long struggle with COPD, with his wife and son at his side. He was born May 17, 1943 in Fairbury, IL. Jon's parents, the late Rev. Paul Z. Hoornstra and Elisabeth (nee Wysong) Hoornstra, relocated several times during his childhood to different churches, leaving dear friends and family in Michigan, where he attended Menominee High School. His family then moved to Madison WI, where he formed lifelong friendships at West High School.
Jon served proudly in the U. S. Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), including the 13th Air Force in the Philippines, and received the Air Force Commendation Medal. He was then tapped to serve in the White House as a news summary writer and media analyst under Richard Nixon, and stayed on staff to assist with the transition in Gerald Ford's administration. Returning to Wisconsin, Jon was news director at the NBC Radio Network's national all-news feed at WIBU-AM/WLVE-FM Baraboo, and a regular talk host at Madison's WTSO-AM. In Madison he was a property management consultant and wrote the Madison Professional Police Officers Association's internal publication. He served as Chairman of Dane County Red Cross Disaster Services from 1981-83. In Savannah, GA he worked on communications for Savannah College of Art and Design and joined the staff of the Islands Gazette as a columnist and editor. In 1988 the family moved to Cupertino, CA and he used his writing talent working in public relations, wrote a weekly column for the Cupertino Courier, and also volunteered as a Cupertino Little League umpire. Jon enjoyed traveling the United States and he took his family camping across the country and back. His greatest joy was organizing family reunions at the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, and Hearst Castle. Jon and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 and he spent his last years composing a memoir of his White House experience. Jon is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri (nee Levenhagen), sister Beth Evans of Ithaca, NY, brother Charles David Hoornstra (Lois) of Madison, son Jon Paul and daughter-in-law Vivian of Los Angeles, daughter Paula Conway (John) of Westport, CT, grandson Kai-Rhys, beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Kaiser Los Angeles-Sunset Medical Center for their care, companionship, and arrangement of FaceTime visits with his newborn grandson. Inurnment services will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Los Angeles when they are permitted to resume. Donations to the American Lung Association in Jon's honor are encouraged.
View the online memorial for Jonathan Dennis Hoornstra
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 12, 2020.