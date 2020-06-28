Jonathan Edward DayFormerly of Palo AltoJonathan Edward Day, 75, of Brighton (Boston), Massachusetts, passed away on April 27, 2020. Jon was predeceased by his brother, Howard E. Day III, and sister, Penelope (Day) Yakubek. He is survived by his nephew, Christopher P. Yakubek, niece, Iris A. Day, great niece Margaret E. Pendo.Born at the US Naval Academy, while his father taught there, Jon lived on both coasts, as well as Guam during his father's naval career. He attended Coronado High School and graduated from Los Gatos High School, class of 1962. Ultimately, he became an alumnus of the University of California, Santa Barbara. Jon served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.As a young man, Jon enjoyed traveling in Europe. Upon returning to Palo Alto he owned and operated a well-known restaurant, Le Meursault. He specialized in and was associated with the beverage industry for many years, returning to Europe for wine courses in Burgundy and Bordeaux.Later in life Jon loved nothing more than listening to jazz music, reading books, and watching sports. He enjoyed attending many dinner parties with his friends in Massachusetts. A talented chef and former restaurant owner, he was the first to offer a hand in the kitchen. He will be dearly missed.