Jorma J. RissanenOctober 20, 1932 - May 9, 2020Resident of Los GatosIt is with great sadness that the family of Jorma J. Rissanen announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence in Los Gatos, CA. He will be sadly, missed by his wife and grandson.Jorma J. Rissanen, native of Finland. Was an information theorist, known for inventing the minimum description link. Principal in practical approaches to arithmetic coding for Lossless data compression.His work inspired the development of the Theory of Stochastic Chains with memory of variable length.An IBM researcher since 1960, he received his PhD from the Helsinki University of Technology.Was an Emeritus Professor at Tampere University of Technology.In 2010 Rissanen was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Tampere.Mr. Jorma J. Rissanen leaves behind his beloved wife Riitta T. Rissanen and his Grandson.Private services will follow