Jose Oceguera Aceves
Resident of Sunnyvale
Jose Aceves Oceguera passed away on November 2nd 2019 the age of 79 after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was a strong dedicated husband, father, brother and friend that touched many peoples lives. born in 1940 in Atotonilco El Alto, Mexico, he arrived to the sunny fertile region of Northern California to work in the flower / nursery industry in Redwood City at the age of 19. Much like the beautiful, picturesque landscapes of his much beloved Atotonilco, he found the region natural beauty an ideal place to call home. In 1972 he met the love of his life Rosa Maria Galindo, they married, had 2 children together and made their home in Sunnyvale, California.
Jose dedicated 50 years of his life working for the Los Altos Garbage Company along side his brothers, he was the proud patriarch of a large family and extended family that has ties to Atotonilco. Jose enjoyed 10 years of retirement traveling the world alongside his lovely wife and toward the later part, helped raise their grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Rosamaria Oceguera, his children, Jose, Adriana and Bernardo, his Grandchildren, Emilio, Stella, Scarlet, Tiago and Breana, his siblings, Pedro, Amelia, Eulilia, Jorge, Tiofilo, Gustavo, Reyna and Alejandro.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00P.M - 9:00P.M with a Rosary at 6:00P.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30A.M at CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, the corner of Hollenbeck Avenue and Cascade Drive in Sunnyvale. Interment to follow at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to El Camino Health Foundation or Church of the Resurrection, Sunnyvale, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019