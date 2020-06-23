Jose Daniel Hurtado
Jose Daniel Hurtado
San Jose
Daniel left this life and into God's loving arms June 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose Lino Hurtado and Maria Belen Hurtado. Survived by Sisters Eva Carradero, Margaret Gamboa, Martha Sanchez and brothers Joe Hurtado, John Hurtado, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. Daniel will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his Christian faith and his passion for art.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
