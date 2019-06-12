José Egidio Nunes

Oct. 23, 1940 - June 6, 2019

Resident of San Jose

José Egidio was born on October 23, 1940 in Beira, São Jorge, Açores to Eduardo Nunes and Serafina De Sousa Nunes and entered into eternal rest in San Jose, California on June 6 with his daughters by his side. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jesualda, in 2009 and his twin brother, João, in 1997. Mourning his loss are his daughters Cindy Nunes of San Jose and Debbie Laranjo (Manuel Laranjo, Jr.) of Hanford. He also had brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins in California, Idaho, Açores, Panama, and Peru.

José Egidio was a member of several organizations and societies including Five Wounds Portuguese National Church, I.E.S. of San Jose, S.E.S. Corporation of Santa Clara, S.F.V. Lodge of Mountain View, Grupo de Carnaval of San Jose, and Sociedade Filarmonica Uniao Portuguesa of Santa Clara.

He also enjoyed spending his time volunteering at P.O.S.S.O., Saint Isabel's Kitchen, and at local Portuguese festas. When he wasn't working in his garden, he could be found at a café talking with friends or at a soccer club watching a game. José Egidio especially looked forward to traveling to the Açores to visit family and friends, taking road trips all across California with his buddies to festas, visiting farms of fellow Azorean immigrants, and attending bullfights, his favorite pastime. He will be deeply missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Darling Fischer Garden Chapel, 471 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA followed by a Rosary and Mass beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church. Internment will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.





View the online memorial for José Egidio Nunes Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary