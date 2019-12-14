|
José Iván Ibarra
San Francisco
José Iván Ibarra, beloved teacher, dancer, and choreographer passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 54. José was born in Chapala, Mexico and attended Menlo Atherton High and UC Santa Barbara. His love affair with dance began in college. José co-founded Dance Continuum SF in January 2007 to 2012. José studied and collaborated with G. Masters, C. Chaddick, M. Basil, C. Naganuma and M. Wingrove. His work was performed both nationally and internationally. José was also a passionate and admired kindergarten teacher at the Ravenswood City School District for 23 years. José had an incredible love for his students, and worked tirelessly to make learning exciting and help them be successful. José had an incredible way of lighting up a room, and made everyone he met smile, laugh and feel loved. José married his long-time partner, Dean Larson in 2013. He is survived by his husband Dean; his parents Juan and Jovita; sisters Maria Trinidad Gonzales, Silvia Alvarez, Margarita Segura and Guadalupe Ibarra; brother Daniel Ibarra; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother José Refugio Ibarra. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Crippen and Flynn Woodside Chapel located at 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City, CA 94061. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ravenswood Education Foundation (ravenswoodef.org/donate.html). After you click the "Donate" button, please choose "In memory of", and note José Iván Ibarra.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019