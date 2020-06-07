Jose Jesus Alvarado
1932 - 2020
Resident of Mountain View
On Monday, May 25, 2020, Jose Jesus Alvarado, loving husband and father of ten children passed away at the age of 87.
Jesus was born on June 3, 1932 in Tototlán, Jalisco, Mexico to Bonifacia Delgadillo and Jerónimo Loza. On November 24, 1951 he married Herlinda Zavala. They raised four daughters, Mary, Bertha, Rosa and Jessica, and six sons, Javier, Tony, Alex, John, David and Robert.
Jesus had a passion for family and religion. Nothing would bring him more joy than having a bbq with all of his children and grandchildren in one place. Going to mass everyday surrounded him with loving, caring people that became his second family, Sundays were very special to him and Mary. He was known for his soft smile and warm heart.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerónimo, his mother Bonifacia, and his son Javier. He is survived by his wife Herlinda, nine children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
