Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Justin's Parish
Santa Clara, CA
Jose Juntado Obituary
Jose Juntado
April 18, 1962- April 2, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Jose P. Juntado 56, passed away April 2 after a long illness. Born in the Philippines, he came to the U.S. as a small boy of 5. He attended Buchser High School and was a graduate of San Jose State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing. He had a successful career in the recycling industry and lifelong passions for sports and gardening. Jose was a warm generous man who was skilled at the art of conversation and debate. He will be missed by many relatives and friends. He leaves behind his sister Arlene of Santa Clara and his beloved dog Rascal.
Services will be held at St. Justin's Parish in Santa Clara on Sat. April 27,2019 at 11 a.m.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 24, 2019
