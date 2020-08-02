Jose Manuel RamirezJanuary 7, 1929 - July 27, 2020Resident of Mountain ViewOn Monday, July 27th, 2020, Jose Manuel Ramirez, loving husband and father of five, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Mountain View. He was 91.Jose was born on January 7th, 1929, in Texas, to Juan and Maria Del Refugio. He moved to Mountain View, CA, in 1944 and became a carpenter, and he was known for his skill and work ethic. He was drafted during the Korean War and served two years in the United States Army, from 1952-1954. He then returned to the US and began building his home, completed in 1955, where he raised his family and lived for the rest of his life. He married Gloria on January 10th, 1959, and that year also completed work helping construct St. Athanasius Church on Rengstorff Ave.Jose had a passion for fishing, camping, and cooking, and was known for his amazing home-cooked meals. He lived a life of service, volunteering for his church on the building and maintenance committee, hospitality committee, and as an usher. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2356, and the Knights of Columbus, and was often seen by his grandchildren serving food or helping coach basketball free throws at St. Joseph Mountain View Catholic School. A proud, lifelong member of the Carpenters Union Local 217, he regularly volunteered at the annual Summer Picnic. His sharp wit and mischievous grin will live on in our memories.Jose is survived by his wife Gloria, his children Maria, Raul, Gloria, Anita, and Christina, his sister Dolores, his grandchildren Johnny, Lucas, Jesse, Mellisa, Marcus, and Amanda, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.