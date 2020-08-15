Jose "Antonio" Sanchez CardozaFebruary 26, 1947 - July 21, 2020Resident of San JoseJose "Antonio" Sanchez Cardoza joined his beloved wife, Carmencita, in heaven on July 21, 2020. Jose was a self-made man who arrived in the United States from his family's rancho in Las Viudas with nothing but a good upbringing. He created a beautiful home for his wife and his daughters, Marina and Jessica; in his Elysian gardens he hosted barbeques and sing-alongs elevated by his sweet harmonies. Those blessed to know him cherished a man who enthusiastically welcomed all with humor, love, optimism and strength. He taught "respeto" by word and deed, never raised his voice in anger, owed no one. He worked twice as hard as anyone else and loved his work twice as much, whether it was in the orchards of Hollister, the construction sites of Rosendin or the homes he beautified with his landscape business. He was generous, patient, steadfast, thoughtful and kind. His departure leaves a giant space at the center of his great family. He is survived by his brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many more. Services will be live streamed on the Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park Facebook page at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020.