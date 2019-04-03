Jose (Joe) Zamora

Resident of San Jose

Jose (Joe) Zamora, born November 1, 1939, in Tempe, Arizona, was born to Perfecto and Rosa Zamora. Joe grew up in Blythe, Ca., joined the Marine Corps and served his Country honorably from 1961-1965. Jose passed away peacefully in his home February 11, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Leanne, beloved children Germaine, Ryan and Ron, beloved grandson Hoopie (Anson) and Bear, beloved sister and brothers Maggie (Johnny) Rodriguez, Perfecto Jr. and Robert (Emilia).

What Joe exemplified was his admiration and fearless adventurous spirit for the great outdoors, especially aviation, cars, sailing and fishing. He had a great love for family, friendship, country, animals and the S.F. Giants. He coached at Campbell little league from 1975-1989. You were quite the social butterfly leaving behind smiling faces, you will be greatly missed. The one word you will truly be remembered for - "Oorah"!

Per Jose's request, there will be no funeral. Donations to the Animal Shelter or the in honor of Jose Zamora would be much appreciated. Thank you to all of our family and friends for your love and support during this very difficult time. Honor Gifts: http://aspca.org/; https://www.heart.org/





