Josefina Soto
April 16, 1933- July 12, 2019
San Jose
At 86, Josefina H. Soto died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 12, 2019. Born in Tampico, MX, moved to Harlingen, TX and settled in San Jose, CA in 1960.
Survived by her 11 children: Maria Segovia (Rod), Cruz Soto (Maggie), Rosie Garcia (Pete), Martha Jimenez (Rick), Margie Soto (Enrique Lopez), Grace Soto (Luis Garcia), Tony Soto (Cindy), Felix Soto (Isabel), Jose Soto, Gloria Alva (Ruben), Pete Soto (Silvia). Her 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Elena Hernandez, husband Cruz O. Soto, siblings, Maura, Berta, Felix and grandson Enrique Lopez.
Services will be held at Oak Hill (300 Curtner Ave., San Jose)
Monday, July 29, 2019. Visitation: 9am – 4pm; Rosary/Memorial at 6pm.
Burial services: Tuesday, July 30, 10am -11am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 27, 2019