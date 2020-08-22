Joseph A. YoungApril 16, 1941 - August 2, 2020Resident of San JoseJoseph Ambrose "Joe" Young, 79, of San Jose, CA, originally from Washington DC, slumbered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 2, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1941 to the late James Allison Young and Ida Elizabeth (Bowie) Young. He was the youngest of 11 children and has joined his son Bryson, 3 sisters, Jane Doe, Evelyn, Marie Thompson, and 2 brothers, Allison (Elaine), and Frank. Joe is survived by his son Brian (Katie) of WA, daughter, Brandi of CA, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved ones, including his best friend James L. "Jimmy Faines", Jr. Friday 8/28/2020 outdoor viewing from 11am to 12:30pm with service outdoor at 12:30pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave San Jose CA 95125.