Joseph A. Young
1941 - 2020
Joseph A. Young
April 16, 1941 - August 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Joseph Ambrose "Joe" Young, 79, of San Jose, CA, originally from Washington DC, slumbered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 2, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1941 to the late James Allison Young and Ida Elizabeth (Bowie) Young. He was the youngest of 11 children and has joined his son Bryson, 3 sisters, Jane Doe, Evelyn, Marie Thompson, and 2 brothers, Allison (Elaine), and Frank. Joe is survived by his son Brian (Katie) of WA, daughter, Brandi of CA, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved ones, including his best friend James L. "Jimmy Faines", Jr. Friday 8/28/2020 outdoor viewing from 11am to 12:30pm with service outdoor at 12:30pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave San Jose CA 95125.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
AUG
28
Service
12:30 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
