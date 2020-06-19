Joseph A. Zanardi
Joseph A. Zanardi
April 16, 1943 - May 31, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Joe Zanardi (77) passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital following complications from a recent stroke. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Elizabeth, Son Mark (Wendy), Son Steven (Kristine), Grandkids Emilia & Joey, Brother Jim (Randi) and many lifelong friends and acquaintances.
Joe was a Los Gatos native and legend born and raised by his parents Antoinette (2014) and Aze (2014). Joe graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1961 where he excelled on the baseball field and became the first known player to hit a baseball into the pool at the Los Gatos Lodge. After graduation, the family business, Los Gatos Scavenger, came calling. Started by his Grandfather Guiseppe in the early 1900's, Joe worked long hours and many years eventually owning and operating Green Valley Disposal until he and his partners retired in 1999. His flexible schedule allowed him to coach Little League and Pony League baseball where many of his players advanced to multiple professional levels. Joe was a member of the Los Gatos Lions Club for more than 50 years where he was a past president, awarded a lifetime membership and volunteered countless hours of service to the community.
Joe spent his free time pursuing his passions (other than his Grandkids & his Dog) by duck hunting, field shooting, car enthusiast, purveyor of collectibles and tending to his rose garden. All while proudly and tirelessly volunteering his time to the Los Gatos Athletic Association (LGAA) an organization he helped found in the late 70's. Over the past decades, LGAA has raised millions of dollars for Los Gatos High School Sports through many fundraisers including Track meets, Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament, LGHS Sports Hall of Fame, and a football program that was second to none. From football to field hockey, reconditioning the track, and many other athletic fields throughout the years, all sports at LGHS benefitted from his efforts. The Los Gatos Community will never be the same.
The health and well being of family and friends is important. A celebration of Joe's life will take place when it is safe to properly celebrate the man who has touched the lives of so many. In lieu of flowers, please donate by mail to the Butch Cattolico Scholarship Fund c/o LGAA 290 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, Ca 95030 or Los Gatos Lions/Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence. See Link
http://secure.cci.org/site/TR/DogFest/General?px=1116630=personal&fr id=1860.


View the online memorial for Joseph A. Zanardi

Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Jun. 19, 2020.
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 15, 2020
Joe was the salt of the Earth. Wicked sense of humor, genuine to the core, and always greeted you with a smile. His personality, commitment and devotion will forever be missed. How lucky are we to have known him!
Tod Rudee
Friend
June 15, 2020
Will miss you giving me a bad time Joe. I have many great memories of you teasing me. Thanks for your friendship ❤
Randy Southwick
Friend
June 14, 2020
Bette, I am sorry for your loss. All my thoughts are with you and the family.
Robert (Bowser) Howes
Friend
June 14, 2020
Zanardi Family. I will never forget what a great man Joe was and so true. This community will never be the same. Joe was an amazing man, friend, and father. To so many of us, he was a true icon and he will be in my thoughts every day. Now
Youre our guardian angel. Youre one
Very special man Joe Zanardi ❤
Jackie Rose
Friend
June 14, 2020
I had the honor of knowing Mr. Zanardi all of my life. The world lost a great man.
Joe Cerrito
Friend
June 14, 2020
One of the faces I always looked forward to seeing while doing my job in LG.. I knew I would always be greeted with a happy welcome ... which started the leaving of parking ticket envelopes in his car wishing him a good day but knowing the sight of the envelope would make him think he got another ticket
RIP and my condolences to all of his family
Tammy Church
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
Bettie, Im so very sorry.
Chris (Cook) Arana
Friend
June 14, 2020
My husband, Buz Strothers, and I always loved to see Joe either at functions or just being down town and running into him. Always greeted us with a big smile. I will miss him.
robin strothers
Friend
June 14, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Joes passing. He was my Boss at Green Valley Disposal. I loved his sense of humor and stories. He also went to LGHS with my Dad. His family is definitely part of Los Gatos history.
May his legacy live on through all of the work he did for the Los Gatos community.
Jen Klem-Myers
Coworker
June 14, 2020
I have known Joe for 65 years. I have never been Joe without that smile . A heart of gold. Always lots of laughs of memories.
Bob Skuse
Friend
