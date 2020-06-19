Joseph A. Zanardi
April 16, 1943 - May 31, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Joe Zanardi (77) passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital following complications from a recent stroke. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Elizabeth, Son Mark (Wendy), Son Steven (Kristine), Grandkids Emilia & Joey, Brother Jim (Randi) and many lifelong friends and acquaintances.
Joe was a Los Gatos native and legend born and raised by his parents Antoinette (2014) and Aze (2014). Joe graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1961 where he excelled on the baseball field and became the first known player to hit a baseball into the pool at the Los Gatos Lodge. After graduation, the family business, Los Gatos Scavenger, came calling. Started by his Grandfather Guiseppe in the early 1900's, Joe worked long hours and many years eventually owning and operating Green Valley Disposal until he and his partners retired in 1999. His flexible schedule allowed him to coach Little League and Pony League baseball where many of his players advanced to multiple professional levels. Joe was a member of the Los Gatos Lions Club for more than 50 years where he was a past president, awarded a lifetime membership and volunteered countless hours of service to the community.
Joe spent his free time pursuing his passions (other than his Grandkids & his Dog) by duck hunting, field shooting, car enthusiast, purveyor of collectibles and tending to his rose garden. All while proudly and tirelessly volunteering his time to the Los Gatos Athletic Association (LGAA) an organization he helped found in the late 70's. Over the past decades, LGAA has raised millions of dollars for Los Gatos High School Sports through many fundraisers including Track meets, Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament, LGHS Sports Hall of Fame, and a football program that was second to none. From football to field hockey, reconditioning the track, and many other athletic fields throughout the years, all sports at LGHS benefitted from his efforts. The Los Gatos Community will never be the same.
The health and well being of family and friends is important. A celebration of Joe's life will take place when it is safe to properly celebrate the man who has touched the lives of so many. In lieu of flowers, please donate by mail to the Butch Cattolico Scholarship Fund c/o LGAA 290 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, Ca 95030 or Los Gatos Lions/Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence. See Link
http://secure.cci.org/site/TR/DogFest/General?px=1116630=personal&fr id=1860.
View the online memorial for Joseph A. Zanardi
