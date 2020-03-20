|
|
Joseph Adragna
September 11, 1947-February 23, 2020
San Jose
Joe passed away in Woodland, California on February 23, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a native of Monongahela, Pennsylvania, where he was a star baseball player, and where he developed many lifelong friendships. Joe eventually moved with his wife out west to California in 1966, where they settled and raised a family in San Jose. Joe was a long-time owner of Willow Glen Liquors in San Jose, and later, Reed Square Liquors in Sunnyvale. He loved taking trips to Reno with his friends, especially during the St. Joseph's Day holiday each year. He also spent many years coaching youth baseball in the Oak Grove Senior League, where he had an impact on many players. Joe was a long-time member of the San Jose Elks Lodge, #522. He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers, and loved all things Pittsburgh. He was especially proud of his Sicilian heritage, and later in life developed a zest for travel. His favorite places included Rome & Palermo, where he visited many times.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Rose. He is survived by his children George (Andrea), Rosalie, and Joe Jr. He is also survived by his sister Olivia DeMaria (Frank), and nephews Dave and Mark DeMaria. Joe is also survived by his grandchildren Ashton, Addison, and Luca, who he loved and adored.
Joe will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends
View the online memorial for Joseph Adragna
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2020