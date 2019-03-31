Joseph Albert Caswell

Feb. 18, 1936 - March 22, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Joseph "Joe", 83, passed away quietly with his wife, Lorna (Jones), of 39 years by his side.

Joe was born and raised in Harrisville, New York. After graduating from high school in 1954 he joined the Air Force and was stationed at many bases in the United States and Europe. He met his wife, Lorna (Jones) when stationed at the Satellite Test Center in Sunnyvale, CA. They were married July 18, 1970 and later transferred to Hickam AFB on Oahu, HI.

He was stationed and discharged at Vandenberg AFB in Lompoc, CA then returned to Sunnyvale, CA and made his home in San Jose, CA.

He was then employed by the San Jose School District in the data processing department for 20+ years.

Joseph was predeceased by his two brothers and three sisters and survived by two brothers in law along with many loving nieces and nephews of Harrisville and Albany, NY and CA.

Joseph was laid to rest Friday, March 29, 2019 at Alta Mesa Memorial Park.





