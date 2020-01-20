|
|
Joseph "Taco" Albert Phillips, Jr.
Aug. 31, 1961 - Jan. 12, 2020
Santa Nella
Taco was born and raised in San Jose and passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. He was born to Joseph Albert and Jeanie Alvarado Phillips. Taco was a devoted son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 pm on January 25 at the Life Changing Christian Fellowship on Barnard in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 20, 2020