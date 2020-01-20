Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Life Changing Christian Fellowship on Barnard
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Albert "Taco" Phillips Jr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Albert "Taco" Phillips Jr. Obituary
Joseph "Taco" Albert Phillips, Jr.
Aug. 31, 1961 - Jan. 12, 2020
Santa Nella
Taco was born and raised in San Jose and passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. He was born to Joseph Albert and Jeanie Alvarado Phillips. Taco was a devoted son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 pm on January 25 at the Life Changing Christian Fellowship on Barnard in San Jose.


View the online memorial for Joseph "Taco" Albert Phillips, Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -