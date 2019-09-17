|
|
Joseph Albert Reickerd
Born in Buffalo, New York, Resident of San Jose, CA
Joseph passed away peacefully at his home in San Jose CA. He touched many lives with his vivid spirit and positive outlook on life. Joseph was born in Buffalo NY to Violet and Joseph Reickerd. The eldest of 5 children, Joseph enlisted in the US Navy at 17 years old. He served during WWII in the South Pacific and was a Sonar Specialist and Gunners mate aboard the USS George, a Buckley Class Destroyer escort. At the end of his service to his country, Joseph attended the Illinois Institute of Technology where he earned a BS degree in Electronics Engineering. After College he met and married Betty Crocker until her passing on Sept 28, 2004. The couple had 3 children in Buffalo, NY. In 1959, Joseph received a job offer from Lockheed Missiles and Space. Joseph and Betty decided to uproot the family and move to San Jose Calif. While living in San Jose, Joseph and Betty had 2 additional children. Joseph's career spanned 34 years at Lockheed leading engineering teams in Metrology and overseeing the Saturn 5 Missile launch for the Apollo 11 moon mission which landed the first men on the moon in 1969. After a successful 34 years, Joseph retired. Betty and Joe purchased an RV, joined the Roving Rockets RV club and traveled the entire USA. Joe's favorite hobbies were skiing where he worked as a Ski Patrol, RV'ing, genealogy, and traveling.
Joseph is survived by his beloved family: Karin Costa (Tom) of San Jose, Sandy Reickerd of Scotts Valley, Janice Reeve (Dennis) of Marysville WA., Mike Reickerd (Kathy) of San Jose and Lisa Reickerd of Orange. Grand Children, Casey Kinn, Jason Costa, Ryan Costa, Jude Zils, Jamie Stanley, Jonathan Reeve, David Reeve, Cody Reickerd, Kyle Reickerd, Tyler Reickerd, Michael Reickerd, Catie Reickerd. Great Grandchildren: Jonah and Paige Zils, Joshua and Carter Reeve. Sister: Sharon Dorris of N. Chili, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living and Brookdale Hospice for their kindness and care they gave our father in the last months of his life.
Friends and family are invited to a 10:30 AM Celebration of Joe's life on Friday, Sept 20, 2019 at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 12033 Miller Ave, Saratoga, CA.
