Joseph Anthony Moriarty
October 6, 1942 - December 4, 2019
Joe Moriarty passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife, Kristen and son, Michael, in the early morning hours of December 4th, after a brief but fierce battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Joe is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Perrin Moriarty of New Jersey, his daughter, Meredith Sabye, grandsons, Jack and Sean Sabye of North Carolina, his sisters Joan Ward Greene, Betty Anne Clayton, his brother and sister-in-law, Rowland and Jenny Moriarty, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
Always the entrepreneur and adventurer, Joe had several successful careers throughout his life, spanning the United States, Africa, and Asia, including three years as a rural water engineer in Peace Corps Morocco (90-93).
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held on January 20, 2020 at Queen of Apostles Church in San Jose, California, beginning at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern California Peace Corps Association Grants Program in support of community projects in Peace Corps countries. Checks can be mailed to: NorCal Peace Corps Association, PO Box 2547, San Francisco, CA 94126 or donate via the Northern California Peace Corps Association website to the Grants Program: https://www.norcalpca.org/cpages/grants. Note In Memory of Joe Moriarty.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020