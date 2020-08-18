Joseph Anthony QuartuccioMay 1, 1951 - August 12, 2020Resident of San JoseJoseph "Big Joe" passed away on August 12 in San Jose after 69 years of an incredible life. Joe was born and raised in San Jose, California. He attended St Patrick's Catholic School where he was an alter boy, being honored for his outstanding service by the Serra Club. He was a star athlete and 1969 graduate of Bellarmine College Preparatory. Joe later embarked on a career in the restaurant business; working his way up from a bus boy to become one of Silicon Valley's most renowned chefs. His career spanned more than 45 years, starting at The Foghorn, then Cafe Meridian, ending with more than 30 years at Original Joe's in downtown San Jose. Big Joe was larger than life and had the most infectious laughter. He was an avid sports fan following the Giants, 49ers, Sharks, and Warriors and was quick to share his knowledge of sports history and stats. Joe was passionate and proud of his Sicilian heritage, often sharing stories of his immigrant father's journey to California. Wherever he went, he made friends instantly and knew no enemies. Joe will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure to call him their friend or family. Joe was the eldest and is preceded in death by his father Anthony and mother Catherine. He is survived by his step-mother Maria Baro Quartuccio, and siblings: Janet Salciccia (Steve), Maryann Quartuccio, and Anthony Quartuccio Jr. He was a proud uncle to nephews Michael Salciccia (Anna) and Frank Salciccia (Lauren) and niece Catherine Bolinger (Zachary), and great-nieces and nephew: Isabella, Natalia, and Michaela Salciccia; James and Elizabeth Bolinger, and Liliana Salciccia.Private Funeral Mass to be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Christopher Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Big Joe's Life will be announced at a later day.