|
|
Joseph B. Bufalini
Aug. 7, 1935-July 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Pittsburgh, PA and raised in Ambridge, PA. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Audrey, of 56 years and his beloved son, Gregory.
Joseph was a 1961 graduate of Santa Clara University and served his country as a Naval Veteran on the USS Tarawa 1954-1957. He served as a Lector, Cantor and Eucharistic Minister and faithful parishioner of St. Christopher Church for over 40 years. He will forever be remembered fondly and dearly missed by his family, many friends and tax clients.
A Memorial Mass is planned for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Christopher Church, 1576 Curtner Ave., San Jose, CA 95125. Reception and celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher Over 50's Scholarship Fund or Santa Clara University Endowment Fund.
View the online memorial for Joseph B. Bufalini
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019