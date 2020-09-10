1/1
Joseph B. Manning
1930 - 2020
Joseph B Manning
Jan 7 1930-Aug 7 2020
San Jose
Joe ("JB") passed away peacefully on August 7, after a long, blessed life. He was born in North Carolina, but saw the world serving in the United States Navy for over 22 years. After retiring from the Navy, he settled in San Jose to finish raising his family. Joe loved San Jose weather, the SF Giants, Mexican food, and most of all his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his cherished and much missed wife, Melba Joyce ("Chips"). He is survived by his children, Joseph B Manning, Jr (Lynn), Patty Powers (Bill), Wanda Sue Manning, Rodney Manning (Kristi), and Sheila Livengood; grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Joe's life and home-going to heaven will be celebrated at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
