Joseph Clifford Camarda, IIIAugust 20, 1966 - August 16, 2020Resident of CupertinoJoe died from a hit and run accident while riding his bicycle on Wolfe Rd. in Cupertino. Joe attended Saint Joseph of Cupertino School, Saint Francis High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from San Jose State University.Joe was born into a family that has resided in Cupertino since the 1880s. He started his rototilling business at the age of 12 and expanded his business, into Joe's Tractor Service. In his early years, he helped run the family's dried apricot business. Joe was a great athlete and played several sports. He was known for his great sense of humor, love of life, and was always up for a celebration. He loved diving for abalone and sea urchins at Sea Ranch, and hunting and fishing with his father and friends.He was at his happiest when cooking up a storm. He loved animals, and was a truly kind man, always thinking of others first. He helped the homeless in Cupertino by bringing them food and providing them a portable toilet and a handwashing station. Joe often went out of his way to help others and would give the shirt off his back if it meant that it would make a difference in someone's life. He was one of a kind and will be forever deeply missed.He is survived by his sister Alisa Camarda Thiel (Tom), nephews, (Tyler and Dylan), sister, Leigh Ann Camarda, niece, (Carrie), and his fiancé, Pamela Hoage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clifford Camarda Jr., and Muriel Fern Camarda.A private memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the following organizations: Guide Dogs for the Blind, Golden Gate Labrador Retriever Rescue, and Limbs for Life Foundation.