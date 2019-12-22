|
|
Joseph Donald Puzar
July 26, 1929 - November 26, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Joseph Donald Puzar 90, resident of Cupertino passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born and raised in Worcester, MA, to parents Joseph and Elizabeth Puzar. On the east coast he was Don and on the west coast he was known as Joe. After graduating high school he joined the US Navy and served as a Seabee where he enjoyed his time in the Caribbean. Post Navy, Joe married Virginia Mita and made his way to Southern California. He began a 35 year career with Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank then transferred to Lockheed Space and Missiles in Sunnyvale as a design engineer. He had a strong view on work ethic both at work and at home. To this day, no one knows what he actually did, and never would discuss work related subjects.
While raising his family in Cupertino, he loved campouts with the boy scouts and watching after school activities of his children. Upon retirement, Joe volunteered at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church in Sunnyvale, cooking twice a week for their outreach program, Daily Bread. Going out to lunch with his LMSC buddies every Wednesday brought him great joy and he would never pass up an opportunity to go out for dinner with Virginia.
Joe is survived by his wife Virginia of 65 years and their four children James (Jasmine), Robert, Margaret (Stanley) and Michael (Lisa), and was preceded in death by their daughter Mary and son John. He proudly enjoyed his eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
A special thank you goes out to the women of Sutter Health Care Team and the Veterans Administration for their dedication and care.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at ST. JOSEPH OF CUPERTINO PARISH, 10110 N. DeAnza Blvd., Cupertino.
View the online memorial for Joseph Donald Puzar
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019