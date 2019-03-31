Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Kokes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Edward Kokes

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph Edward Kokes

May 10, 1925 ~ March 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose, CA.

Joseph was born in San Jose, California to Joseph E. Kokes and Mollie A. Kokes. He had one sibling, a sister, Ann I. Kokes who predeceased him. Joe attended St. Patrick's Grammar School, Bellarmine College Preparatory and, after his Marine Corps Service during WWII, Santa Clara University.

Joe enlisted in the Marines when he was 17 and served for 3 1/2 years in active duty; two during World War II and 1 1/2 years during the Korean War. He remained in active reserve for five more years. He left the service as a Major.

Joe was one of the 3 founding owners of the San Jose Flea Market, established in 1960. He sold his interest in 1985. He was an active member of St. John Vianney Parish and ran their fiesta for several years. He was a former Member of the San Jose Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with friends.

Joe was an active man who loved to garden and had a small orchard of 20+ trees in his large back yard. He enjoyed his yearly trips with friends to Canada and the Sierras to go trout fishing. He was an avid collector of Presidential Memorabilia and a long-time member of the American Political Items Collectors.

Joe met Martha Reid at St Patrick's Church in 1949 and they married a year later. They lived in San Francisco for a short time when he was called back to serve in the Marines during the Korean War. Afterwards they settled in the East Foothills of San Jose where they remained for the rest of their lives. They were married for 65 years until Martha's death in 2016.

Family was very important to Joe and Martha and they raised five daughters: Rosemary, Joanne (Brett), Betsy (Girard), Martha (Jay), and Patricia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his beloved pal and doggie, Bridget.

Joe loved family and the holidays and went out of his way to make them magical for family and friends. He was, and ever shall be, Joe Santa and The Easter Turtle. He spent months filling Christmas stockings for all family members. His Easter egg hunts were legendary, and no matter how hard we tried to remember all of his spots, we were always hunting for that one last basket. Joe liked to entertain family and his annual Super Bowl Party was not to be missed. He was also the king of barbecue.

Joe enjoyed traveling with Martha and they visited many places in the world. His favorite city was Vienna, Austria. In 1962 Mom and Dad discovered Meeks Bay at Lake Tahoe. They loved this oasis of peace and beauty and, until 2015, spent several weeks there every summer. They were often joined by daughters, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. During their last years at Meeks Bay we had the gift of having our entire family together for a week. These are priceless memories.

Dad was always a Marine and never gave up. He continued to work in his garden well into his 93rd year. Mom was ill for several years prior to her death and Dad insisted on taking care of her himself. Dad loved Mom for the 65 years of their marriage and until the day he died. With the support of his daughters, especially Rosemary and Betsy, he was able to live in his home with his dog until his death.

Private Services have been held. Donations in his memory may be made to The Silicon Valley Independent Living Center, San Jose, CA.





