Joseph Filice Cala
August 13, 1931 - August 21, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Joe was the son of Italian immigrants, Filomena and Salvatore Cala. They began farming in Sunnyvale in 1932 where they grew apricots, cherries, and prunes. After graduating from Santa Clara High School as class president in 1950, Joe and his brother, Vince, worked together overseeing the family ranch during the early years. Joe married Helen Lucich in 1952 and together they raised three children. In 1964, Joe and Vince began to develop the family properties. They first built the New Frontier Mobile Home Park, then the Cala Shopping Center, and in 1999, the family opened the Hilton Garden Inn in Mountain View.
Joe was a great outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. For 30 years he and his sons, Joe and Nick, were owners in the Mar Land and Cattle Duck Club where he enjoyed cooking dinners, playing cards, smoking a cigar, and duck hunting with the guys. Joe was a member of the Saratoga Optimist Club and a founding member and past president of both the Saratoga Sportsman's Club and the West Valley Sportsman's Club. He and Helen were also members of the Napredak Hall for 20 years. As a member of St. Cyprian's Parish, Joe and Vince cooked an annual spaghetti feed, serving up to 500 people with all proceeds being donated to the school's 8th grade class.
Joe had a bigger than life personality yet was honest, humble, and kind. These qualities defined his relationships with his family and friends and made an impact on everyone he met. When addressed as Mr. Cala, he always answered, "Just call me Joe".
Joe is survived by his wife Helen, of 68 years, his son Joe and daughter-in-law Lisa, son Nick and daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Christopher and Nickolas Carr, Alex Cala, Lauren and Lindsey Cala and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother Vince and his daughter Cynthia Cala Carr. Interment was private at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery on August 27th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit BrainSupportNetwork.org
