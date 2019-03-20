Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Joseph Forestieri
June 26, 1928-March 8, 2019
Morgan Hill
Joe is preceded in death, by the love of his life, Shirley (Rose). After proudly serving in the Korean War, he returned home to continue to farm the family ranch with his brother, Duke. His dream is still held true today by his son, Michael, who is still keeping his dream alive.
Joe is mostly remembered by his witty sense of humor and telling jokes to all that would listen. He will be greatly missed and his kind and loving spirit will remain to all that knew him.
Funeral services, Sat. 3/23/2019, 10 am., Johnson Funeral Home, Morgan Hill, CA. Burial service: Oak Hill Cemetery, San Jose, CA


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2019
