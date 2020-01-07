|
Joseph Formosa
September 17, 1927 - December 30, 2019
Morgan Hill
Our Dad, Joseph Salvadore Formosa, passed away peacefully from this life surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Sonny, as he was known by his family, was a Farmer and managed Valley View Packing Company most all of his adult life until retirement at the age of 67. He dedicated his entire life to his family, caring and giving of himself so selflessly. He lived most of his years in San Jose, moving to Morgan Hill 4 1/2 years ago to be closer to family. He is survived by his 3 grateful Children, Karen Formosa Nelsen, Sal Formosa (Anne), Susan Ramirez (Rene), 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and his Brother, Tom Formosa (Carol). He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of almost 70 years, Jeanne Formosa and his parents, Salvatore and Rosalia Formosa. Heaven has gained the greatest Angel of All, The best Dad, Husband, Son, Pop, Brother and Friend. Our lives will be forever changed without him here on earth, and we will miss him every day.
Visitation is scheduled at Lima Family Santa Clara 5pm to 7 on Friday, January 10, and Rosary at 7pm. The funeral service is at 1pm on Saturday, January 11, followed by Entombment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020