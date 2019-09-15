Mercury News Obituaries
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
Joseph Francis Lee


1941 - 2019
Joseph Francis Lee Obituary
Joseph Francis Lee
May 7, 1941 - Sep. 05, 2019
Hollister, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Papa Joe (Grandpa), on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He passed away after battling metastatic lung cancer for the last 8 months.

Joseph was born in Spokane, Washington, to Joseph and Alice Lee. He attended Gonzaga Preparatory High School and went on to serve in the Navy. After leaving the Navy, Joseph attended night school and completed his B.S degree at College of Notre Dame in Belmont, and his MBA at the University of Santa Clara. Joseph enjoyed a stellar career for many years in the Military Electronics industry.

Upon retirement, Joseph and his wife Barbara settled in the Ridgemark community located in Hollister, California, where they played golf and made many friends. When Joseph wasn't playing golf, he was enjoying time spent with his many grandchildren. Joseph was a very patriotic man who loved his country and his family. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Joseph will forever live in the hearts of his wife of 20 years, Barbara, his daughters Deborah Wetmore (husband Brad), Denise Lee and Pamela Lee, his son Robert Franco-Lee (wife Elizabeth), his stepdaughter Debra Hesse, his stepson Joseph Domingues (wife Angela), his sister Susan England (husband Dennis), along with many much-loved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Private inurnment will be held at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery in Seaside. Donations in his honor may be made to your favorite charities.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019
