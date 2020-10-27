1/
Joseph G. Antuzzi
1931 - 2020
Joseph G. Antuzzi
Dec. 5, 1931 - Oct. 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Joe passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 88. He is predeceased by his devoted wife, Betty, of almost 63 years. Joe was a loving father to Jodene (Jack), John (Martha), Angelee (Art) and Suzette (Ed), and a caring grandfather to his 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Kathleen) Antuzzi along with cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe shared many years with the ICF Branch 191 where you could find him helping in the kitchen or in the Bocce Courts.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends and Family are welcome to attend a viewing Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Graveside Service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Mortuaries
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
