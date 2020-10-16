1/1
Joseph G. Castello
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Castello
January 29, 1924 - October 10, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Joseph George Castello, age 96, died peacefully on October 10, 2020, at home in Los Gatos, California. Born on January 29, 1924, he was John and Catherine Castello's oldest child. Together with his twin siblings, Frances and Victor, he grew up in the Evergreen area of San Jose. While attending San Jose High School in the morning, Joe would drive tractors and work the family's orchard later in the day. After graduating from San Jose High School in 1942, he served in the United States Army, spending several years in the Philippines.
After returning from World War II, Joe married Lia Orsi in October 1948. Joe and Lia settled in Campbell, California, and he continued to farm in the San Jose area. Eventually, he also operated farms with his brother, Victor, in Brentwood.
About the time his only child, JoLi, arrived in 1963, he and Lia, along with his brother-in-law Renso and sister-in-law Bette, moved off the family ranch in Campbell and began developing what became Campbell Plaza Shopping Center. Joe continued farming into his eighties and owning and managing numerous commercial properties into his nineties.
All who knew Joe can attest to his outgoing personality. Beyond playing golf, Joe loved to cook and always enjoyed hosting friends and family for dinners. With his jovial laugh and willingness to tell jokes, he was the life of any party whether at dances at the San Jose Civic in the 1940s, at his home, at meetings with shopping center tenants, or at monthly Italian-American club or weekly Elks club dinners.
Joe's wife, Lia, predeceased him in 2003, and his brother, Victor, died in 2002. He is survived by his sister, Frances Ramos, his daughter, JoLi (John), and his three grandsons – Kevin, Brian, and Steven.
A funeral mass will be celebrated privately.


View the online memorial for Joseph G. Castello



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
We will always cherish the heartwarming memories of Uncle Joe dressing up as Santa to deliver Christmas gifts to his great nieces & nephews. We will think of him continuing this tradition in Heaven.
His warm smile & laughter brightened every room he entered.
Rest In Peace Uncle
Cathy, Lauren, David, & Rachael Ross
Family
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved