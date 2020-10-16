Joseph G. CastelloJanuary 29, 1924 - October 10, 2020Resident of Los GatosJoseph George Castello, age 96, died peacefully on October 10, 2020, at home in Los Gatos, California. Born on January 29, 1924, he was John and Catherine Castello's oldest child. Together with his twin siblings, Frances and Victor, he grew up in the Evergreen area of San Jose. While attending San Jose High School in the morning, Joe would drive tractors and work the family's orchard later in the day. After graduating from San Jose High School in 1942, he served in the United States Army, spending several years in the Philippines.After returning from World War II, Joe married Lia Orsi in October 1948. Joe and Lia settled in Campbell, California, and he continued to farm in the San Jose area. Eventually, he also operated farms with his brother, Victor, in Brentwood.About the time his only child, JoLi, arrived in 1963, he and Lia, along with his brother-in-law Renso and sister-in-law Bette, moved off the family ranch in Campbell and began developing what became Campbell Plaza Shopping Center. Joe continued farming into his eighties and owning and managing numerous commercial properties into his nineties.All who knew Joe can attest to his outgoing personality. Beyond playing golf, Joe loved to cook and always enjoyed hosting friends and family for dinners. With his jovial laugh and willingness to tell jokes, he was the life of any party whether at dances at the San Jose Civic in the 1940s, at his home, at meetings with shopping center tenants, or at monthly Italian-American club or weekly Elks club dinners.Joe's wife, Lia, predeceased him in 2003, and his brother, Victor, died in 2002. He is survived by his sister, Frances Ramos, his daughter, JoLi (John), and his three grandsons – Kevin, Brian, and Steven.A funeral mass will be celebrated privately.