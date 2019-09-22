|
|
In Loving Memory
Joseph Harold La Scola
1965 - Sept. 23, 2015
You are a man with strong and beautiful faith in God. You lived your faith by becoming a loving and caring husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend; a helpful person to many people and full of kindness to the needy. In loving you, we are gifted with so many priceless memories that can never die, and it strengthens us in longing for you so deeply. Your Wife, Dad & Mom, and your worldwide family.
View the online memorial for Joseph Harold La Scola
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019