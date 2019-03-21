Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Joseph J. Caruso
Oct. 30, 1925 - March 13, 2019
WWII U.S.S. Alabama
We sadly announce Joe's passing. His greatest accomplishment and real treasures were his marriage and family. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his children Jolene (David) and Susan (George). Loving Papa to his grandchildren Brooke, Blake, Chad, Alyssa, Jessica, and Travis. Joe was the son of Sicilian immigrants Antonino and Salvatora Caruso and loyal brother of late Lena Bono (the late Jasper), late Nunzio (Teresa), Katie Popolizio (the late Steve), Josephine Balistreri (the late Leo), and Mary Jane Caccamo (John). Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on March 24, 2019, at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel. Rosary at 7 pm. Mass will be at 10 am, March 25, 2019, at Holy Family Church where he was a long time parishioner. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name can be made to the National Processing Center, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2019
