Joseph J. de Gier
July 6, 1926 - July 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in the Netherlands, Joe served in the Dutch Navy and met his wife, Tilly as her penpal. Returnng to the Netherlands, he asked her to marry him. They had 2 daughters, Anna and Tina and when they immigrated to Canada, their son, Joseph was born. They were sponsored by family and moved to the states. They moved again to San Jose, CA about a year later. Joe loved his family most of all, and music. He appreciated fine music and often listen to classical music. He was survived by daughters Anna Pfeil and Tina Naumann and son Joseph P de Gier, 6 grand sons, 1 grand daughter, 1 great grand son and 2 great grand daughters. He was a man well loved who loved his family well.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 16, 2019