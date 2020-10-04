1/2
Joseph James DiMare
1933 - 2020
Joseph James DiMare
July 16, 1933 -- September 28, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Joseph DiMare, 87 years old, passed peacefully in his Cupertino home on September 28, 2020 after a short illness.
Joe was a faithful husband to Betty, loving father to John, Ellen, Robert and their wonderful spouses; proud grandfather of six; and great-grandfather to Matthew, Ayden, Charlie and James.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Italian immigrants Alfia and Joseph DiMare, Joe was the youngest of their eight children.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and retired in 1982, enjoying a 30 year career in Logistics and Supply. Joe met Betty while stationed in Chincoteague, Virginia. Betty set her sight on Joe after watching him jitterbug at "The Pines" near her home in Salisbury, Maryland. Joe and Betty continued to dance throughout their 64 years of marriage.
Joe's Navy career brought him and the family to Puerto Rico, Japan, and up and down the East Coast. Joe's expertise led him to Aviation Supply; support for numerous bases and foreign operations including Vietnam; and deployment on Air Craft Carrier U.S.S. Forrestal and the U.S.S. Vulcan. A favorite family deployment was Naval Air Station South Weymouth, Massachusetts, where Joe managed the Navy Exchange, Country Store, Gas Station, and Package Store.
After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Joe was employed by various hotels on the Virginia Beach waterfront as a liaison to the military.
Joe was a faithful Catholic attending Mass and receiving the Holy Sacraments throughout his life. He lovingly passed on the faith to his children. Joe and Betty moved to Cupertino, California in 1999 and Joe began ushering at St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish. His booming voice and distinct New England accent welcoming all parishioners to the Saturday 5p.m. Vigil Mass will be missed.
Joe will be buried at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos, California.


View the online memorial for Joseph James DiMare



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
