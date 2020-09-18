Joseph MerkertJune 14, 1936 - September 2, 2020Resident of Menlo ParkJoe Merkert passed away unexpectedly at his home in Menlo Park on September 2, 2020. He was born in Queens, New York, and was the eldest son of the late Beatrice Smith and Joseph Merkert. After graduating from Nyack High School and Cathedral College, he went on to Manhattan College where he received a degree in chemistry and later Penn State University for a master's in chemistry. Joe met the love of his life, Mary Cullen, at a fraternity party at Manhattan College in 1958 and they were married at Our Lady of Refuge Church in the Bronx, New York 6 years later. Joe and Mary lived on both the east and west coasts for the early years of their marriage and finally settled in Menlo Park, California in 1971 as he took a job with Raychem Corporation. Joe had an unquenchable zest for life and his job as an International Sales and Marketing Manager took him all over the world. After working for Raychem for over 35 years, Joe decided to go into real estate where he worked for Alain Pinel and Compass Realty for 20 years.Joe's two careers allowed him to meet a multitude of people and make life-long friends whom he cherished. He was affectionately referred to as "Mr. Menlo Park" and he lit up every room he walked into with his smile and graciousness. Most of all, Joe loved his time with his family and friends, sitting on his beloved deck while he sipped his pinot noir. Christmas was his favorite holiday and every year he searched high and low for the best tree to decorate. Joe's profound Catholic faith led him to join the Knights of Malta and he made six trips to Lourdes, France to assist the sick on their pilgrimage journeys. Joe had a larger than life personality yet he was kind, honest, and humble, making an impact on everyone he met. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 56 years, his brother, Robert, his son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Eva, his daughter, Eileen, and his son-in-law Jim, his son, Matt, and daughter-in-law, Anne, and his precious grandchildren Josef, Alex, Meghan, Mara, Kara, and Jack. There was a private family service for Joe and there will be a celebration of his life to follow when Covid-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Raymond Catholic School in Menlo Park, St. Francis School in Mountain View, and the Order of Malta San Jose Chapter.