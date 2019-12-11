Mercury News Obituaries
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
725 Cascade Dr.
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Joseph Baginski
Joseph Michael Baginski

Joseph Michael Baginski


1939 - 2019
Joseph Michael Baginski Obituary
Joseph Michael Baginski
Nov. 2, 1939 - Nov. 18, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Joseph Michael Baginski passed away in November after a brief battle with cancer. He was a loving and kind Husband, Father, and Friend. Joe is the son of Joseph and Margaret Baginski. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland as the fourth of five children. He is survived by wife Linda, children Katherine & Tom, grandchildren Elizabeth, Joshua, Jacob, Megan & Lucas, and sister Peggy. Joe is a proud graduate of Loyola Blakefield High School & Loyola University Maryland. After being the first in his family to obtain a bachelor's degree, he embarked upon a 40 plus year career as a computer programmer with IBM which brought him to Silicon Valley in 1970 where he raised his family. He was an enthusiast at heart and enjoyed civil war history, linguistics, singing, soccer and strategic games. He was an active participant at Church of the Resurrection where he sang in the choir for 50 years and served in many leadership positions. Joe also sang with the Sunnyvale Singers for many years. Friends and Family are invited to the Memorial Mass, Saturday, December 14, 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 725 Cascade Dr. in Sunnyvale. Reception to follow. Private Interment.


View the online memorial for Joseph Michael Baginski
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 11, 2019
