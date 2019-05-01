Home

1955 - 2019
Nov. 19, 1955-April 28, 2019
Woodstock, Georgia
Joe passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Woodstock, Georgia.
Joe was born in Pennsylvania and raised in San Jose. Joe graduated from Blackford High in 1974. Joe moved to Georgia in 2004.
Joe will be sorely missed by his sister AnneMarie Call (Ara) his brother Patrick (Brenda) and his two nephews.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 1, 2019
