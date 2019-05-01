|
|
Joseph Osborne
Nov. 19, 1955-April 28, 2019
Woodstock, Georgia
Joe passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Woodstock, Georgia.
Joe was born in Pennsylvania and raised in San Jose. Joe graduated from Blackford High in 1974. Joe moved to Georgia in 2004.
Joe will be sorely missed by his sister AnneMarie Call (Ara) his brother Patrick (Brenda) and his two nephews.
Donations in Joe's name can be made to the @
View the online memorial for Joseph Osborne
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 1, 2019